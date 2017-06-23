Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Reconciling? ‘Allied’ Actor Reportedly Wants To Patch Things Up Despite Messy Split

It’s been nine months since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the whole world with news of their split. They were among the most celebrated couples in Hollywood but they’ve been through a messy breakup. Now, Brad Pitt reportedly wants to fix things with his estranged wife.

According to Life & Style, Angelina and Brad haven’t finalized their divorce just yet. They’re holding off on talks for the divorce settlement as they are still trying to figure out where all of the kids would live, the report added. According to an insider for the publication, Brad thinks that the time he’s been away from his family would cause more tension for him and Angie. Despite that, there’s still a small part of the actor that hopes for the family to start anew.

“Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.”

Friends of Brad, on the other hand, are reportedly concerned that Angelina may just be using him to get him to change the settlement, saying the Allied star is still being cautious around his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.

Reports of Brad and Angelina reconciling is not surprising. Just last month, a source for Hollywood Life said there are “a lot of good reasons” for the couple to fix their relationship, especially that they have kids together. A part of Jolie is said to always have those feelings for Pitt and that she has given thought to the idea of getting back together.

More recently, the same publication reported about how Jolie was “overwhelmed” with memories of Brad while she was on a trip to Africa. Angelina took all six children to Africa to celebrate Zahara’s birthday. The continent holds a special place in the By The Sea actress’ heart because it is where Zahara was born. She also shared memories with her estranged husband there.

Gossip Cop has since debunked the reconciliation rumors, citing a source close to Angelina, saying that no one in her inner circle is talking to Hollywood Life about the Jolie-Pitt split.

Since their highly publicized split, Brad opened up for the first time in an interview with GQ Style for its summer issue, in which he admitted that it has been difficult to deal with the split.

“It was too sad to be [home] at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica.”

The 53-year-old actor also talked about the positive changes that happened in his life after their split, including seeing a therapist and quitting alcohol.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that.”

