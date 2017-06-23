Cannibal Porn Star Who Filmed Himself Killing And Eating His Boyfriend Getting Married Behind Bars

Luka Magnotta, the cannibal porn star who filmed himself killing and eating his boyfriend is reportedly getting married to another killer behind bars. The 34-year-old met his fiance in a dating website for prisoners. The two are tying the knot on June 25 at the Port-Cartier Institution.

Luka Magnotta was handed a life-sentence back in 2012 for killing his boyfriend, chopping him up into pieces and mailing them to schools and politicians across Canada. Magnotta, who was dubbed the Canadian Psycho, is engaged to be married with Anthony Jolin, a fellow inmate who was jailed for armed robbery but is now serving a life-sentence for stabbing another inmate in the shower, the Sun reports. The two met in the online dating forum Canadian Inmates Connect Inc.

Magnotta’s dating profile describes him as a single white male looking for another single white male, between the ages of 28 and 38. ‘White and in shape’, Magnotta adds, emphasizing on ‘white’ twice in a single sentence. Luka’s old boyfriend, who he was accused of killing, Jun Lin, was a Chinese student. Magnotta’s Canadian Inmates Connect profile description ends with the following:

“One who is loyal, preferably educated, financially and emotionally stable for a long term committed relationship. If you think you could be my prince charming, send me a detailed letter with at least two photos.”

