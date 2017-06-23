Shameless Season 8 spoilers are slowly continuing to roll in, as they are currently in the process of producing the new season. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr has been enlisted to join the Shameless Season 8 cast.

Jessica Szohr has been tapped by Showtime for a season-long arc working alongside Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica will take on the role of a character named Nessa. Nessa is described as a tough and intelligent lesbian, who will be moving into the apartment building Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum) has recently purchased. While Szohr’s character is just going to start out as Fiona’s tenant, the two are going to develop a very strong friendship as Season 8 of Shameless progresses.

As those who are familiar with the Gossip Girl alum know, this won’t be Jessica Szohr’s first time on the Showtime network. Szohr had a brief appearance during the Showtime Twin Peaks revival. The actress’ career also includes a role in USA’s Complications.

As Shameless fans know, Fiona gave up her love and lusting ways in order to focus on bettering herself and her career. One can only wonder if her new lesbian friend could turn out to be more than just friends.

Amy Smart played the role of Jasmine Hollander early on in the Shameless series. Jasmine became friends with Fiona and somewhere along the line she developed feelings for Fiona. She even attempted to make a move on her friend. Once Jasmine’s husband and boyfriend kicked her out and Fiona refused to help her, Jasmine slowly disappeared from the storyline. One can only wonder if Jessica Szohr being added to the Shameless Season 8 cast could be a chance to see Emmy Rossum in another lesbian make-out session.

The only other piece of Shameless Season 8 cast news that has been confirmed is the fact that the Sims twins will not be returning to the show. It was actually the mother of the twins who revealed this piece of information in a post on Instagram.

Thank you guys for everything. The boys will miss you all. Wish everyone great success for season 8 A post shared by Brenden&Brandon Sims (@simstwins) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

What are your thoughts on a Gossip Girl alum being added to the Shameless Season 8 cast? Do you think Jessica Szohr is going to fit in and get along with the rest of the Gallaghers? Do you think there could be any romance between she and Fiona? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images]