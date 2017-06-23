Amber Portwood And Matt Baier: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star’s Lie Detector Test Results Will ‘Shock’ People

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier never had the best relationship but it seems like the 27-year-old reality TV star got something worthwhile after her fiance opted for a lie detector test.

Rumors going around about Matt failing the test seem to be growing by the minute but that doesn’t seem to affect Amber’s reaction to some of the polygraph test results.

As it turns out, the MTV star and mother of eight-year-old Leah was partly “pleasantly surprised” by the result of her fiance’s polygraph test, based on what she exclusively told Us Weekly in a report about the Amber Portwood and Matt Baier relationship.

“I was happy with some of the results… it clarified some things,” she said.

On top of that, she also admitted that she was kind of shocked—in a good way—to hear some of her fiance’s answers. She even told the outlet that some people would be surprised as well, though not in the same manner she felt.

“Some of them actually pleasantly surprised me and made me feel amazing and I think it [will make] a lot of people look really stupid that [have] always been talking s**t.”

Contrary to what many believe, Amber did not force Matt into taking the test as the her fiance reportedly volunteered to take it and the Teen Mom OG star agreed for reasons she recently shared with Us.

“I wasn’t against it because I guess I kind of felt like I wanted to know,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have been going through a rough patch in their relationship. According to Radar Online, things turned for the worst when Matt took the lie detector test amid cheating allegations and failed it while being filmed for Teen Mom OG.

Citing a sneak preview of the show’s season finale, Radar suggested that Amber left Matt because of the polygraph test results which included the question on whether or not he had “any sexual communications with other women.”

The clip then cut to Amber, who can be heard saying: “I’m about to freak out, I’m about to freak out!”

After that, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier allegedly took a break as she previously vowed to call of off their wedding should he fail a lie detector test in May.

However, the 27-year-old reality TV star’s more recent statement with Us tells us otherwise.

Based on what she told the outlet, she and Matt had been having problems which include lying but she never believed he was actually cheating on her. Instead, she thinks he only “made gestures [toward it.]”

“He hasn’t been the best,” she admitted before ultimately shutting down speculations about their rumored split.

“He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s**t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go.”

At this point, she implied that she isn’t giving up on her fiance although she already gave him an ultimatum if he wanted to save the Amber Portwood and Matt Baier relationship.

Either way, fans of the couple will learn about the lie detector test results soon enough as it was filmed and will be aired during the Teen Mom OG finale on June 26, Monday, on MTV.

