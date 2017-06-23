‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Is The Negan Backstory Video Real Or Fake?

Currently, a video has been circling the internet that has gotten fans of The Walking Dead very excited. The clip shows what appears to be the backstory of Negan, as well as the premiere date for Season 8. But, is this clip real or fake?

Season 7 saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) become the main protagonist in The Walking Dead. He ruled the whole season and left many fans wondering when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) would step up and take him out. By the end of Season 7, this had finally happened and Season 8 looks set to be an all out war between Rick’s and Negan’s groups.

In the comics, Negan has been around for a while. However, his backstory has only just been revealed in the “Here’s Negan” miniseries. Fans of the comics are now wondering just how long AMC will wait before revealing Negan’s backstory — if they reveal it at all.

The creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, has previously gone on record to state he wasn’t even sure the TV adaptation will get to see Negan’s backstory. The actor who plays Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, did tell Entertainment Weekly that fans will find out more about Negan. Although he didn’t specifically say there would be flashbacks revealed, such as the ones seen in the Negan backstory clip.

“We’ll find out how his life has been since the zombie apocalypse started, since the outbreak began, and we’ll find out sort of how Negan has come to be who he is.”

So, what is this Negan backstory video? If you haven’t seen it yet, you can do so below.

As you can see, it appears Negan is involved in high school basketball, and has a daughter or is the guardian of a young girl. Some of this sort of matches up with the comic book version of Negan’s backstory. Although, there is no mention of Negan’s wife, Lucille, who died as the zombie apocalypse was unfolding, according to the comics. Needless to say, AMC could be changing things up as they have done many times with storylines they have taken on from the comics. However, there are a couple of things amiss.

The Season 8 premiere date for The Walking Dead has not yet been officially confirmed by AMC. So by showing the date of October 22, leads fans to think the clip is not only teasing Negan’s backstory, but revealing the start date for Season 8. However, a quick check on AMC’s official website reveals no news at all in regard to the Season 8 premiere date. In fact, they don’t even have any details on Season 8 at all. So, there is your first warning bell.

The most damning evidence, however, comes from the PT Channel on YouTube. They reveal that the footage used in the Negan backstory video is actually from a movie that was made in 2012 called The Possession. This movie stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a basketball coach and all of the footage from this clip has been cleverly spliced together to make it look like Negan’s backstory.

So, to be safe, whenever you come across clips or photos of The Walking Dead that you are unsure about, always make sure you check AMC’s official sites to confirm that what you are looking at, or reading, is fact or fiction.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for Season 8 in the fall of 2017.

