Angelina Jolie And Charlize Theron’s ‘Hate Fest’ Continues As They Feud Over ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Role

Hollywood A-list actresses Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron reportedly reignited their feud over a role in an upcoming film.

In a recent report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the two veteran actresses are vying for the lead role in Universal Pictures’ impending monster flick Bride of Frankenstein.

However, it seems like Jolie is outshining Theron as the 42-year-old actress is allegedly being considered as the top pick for the role. According to reports, the Maleficent actress is being courted by the producers to play the lead character for the Bride of Frankenstein, leaving the Mad Max: Fury Road star as the runner-up.

The gossip outlet also claimed that Jolie is intentionally stalling on signing up for the role in the upcoming remake, all for the purpose of annoying Theron.

Apparently, with Jolie refusing to commit to the project just yet, Theron is being forced to put other opportunities on hold as she awaits the actress’ final decision. There were also claims that Theron could not even sign other projects or accept new roles because of Jolie’s alleged plot.

The gossip site added that Jolie seems to enjoy sticking it to Theron who really wanted to do Bride of Frankenstein.

Although Jolie has yet to confirm whether or not she’s actually interested in taking the role, it has been revealed that the offer is still on the table. Additionally, there were claims that Universal Pictures is willing to shell out $20 million just to sign Jolie.

“Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her.”

Jolie and Theron, who are both known for playing powerful women in movies, have been on a “Hollywood turf war” for years, Radar Online reports. Apparently, the two have always been in some sort of competition when it comes to movie roles.

According to the site, the tension between the two even intensified when Theron was reportedly considered to take part in the remake of Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express — a part that Jolie initially declined. The film is set to come out this year.

“The hate fest between these two started a long time ago and just won’t stop,” an insider revealed. “It’s as though directors are getting a buzz out of playing them against each other, by dangling a script to both of them then leaving them to b***h and slug it out.”

Regardless of whether Angelina Jolie or Charlize Theron plays the lead role in Bride of Frankenstein, fans can still expect another big hit as both actresses will definitely give their best in the film.

Bride of Frankenstein is set to come out in 2019.

[Featured Images by Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]