Steve Irwin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame For Class Of 2018

The class of 2018 has been named by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and it looks like the late Steve Irwin is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The list includes some big-name stars in the entertainment industry, but The Crocodile Hunter has to be one of the standouts. Also, you can’t beat Bindi Irwin’s sweet Instagram post regarding her late father’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the official announcement earlier today, but no dates have been set for anyone yet. The recipients have two years after being nominated to schedule their date; otherwise they lose out on their star.

Besides Steve Irwin being celebrated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it looks like fellow television stars getting a star include Shonda Rhimes, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Anthony Anderson, Eric McCormack, Niecy Nash, Taraji P. Henson, Ryan Murphy, and Mandy Patinkin. Those are some big names in the television industry, and it’s fitting that Eric McCormack is getting a star, as Will & Grace is set to return to NBC in the fall.

Bindi Irwin, whom we all fell in love with even more during her run on Dancing with the Stars, shared a very touching tribute to her dad and the star on her Instagram account. It was such a sad passing, but both of Irwin’s kids have been on television and both seem like such intelligent and good people.

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The class of 2018 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was also announced for motion pictures, recording, radio, and live theater/live performance. The recipients from motion pictures include Zoe Saldana, Jeff Goldblum, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Black, Nick Nolte, Minnie Mouse, F. Gary Gary, Gina Lollobrigida, and Mark Hamill.

It was Kirsten Dunst with the winning post regarding her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Apparently Dunst shared the big news with her mother, who did not have the typical reaction. Dunst shared the text message on her Instagram, which is too good not to share.

My mom's always at Vons A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

As far as the other honorees go, for recording we have Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Ice T, Weird Al Yankovich, Petula Clark, Snoop Dogg, and Sir Richard Branson. For radio, the lone honoree is Steve Jones. Finally, the honorees for live theater/live performance are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charles Aznavour, and the late Bernie Mac.

A big congratulations to all of the Hollywood Walk of Fame recipients. Keep an eye out for the announcement of the ceremony dates.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]