Melania Holds A Baby, Hugs POTUS, And Wears $2,255 Mary Katrantzou Osmond Grid Print Dress At Picnic [Photos]

President Donald Trump was photographed with First Lady Melania Trump, as seen above, on Thursday, June 22. Melania and President Trump entered the Congressional Picnic, held on the South Lawn of the White House. As reported by the Inquisitr, news about the picnic was listed on a schedule for the press the previous evening, with some items listed as “not reportable.”

Photos show that Melania even held a baby and showed off her arm muscles and firm deltoids in the process as she hoisted the baby in the air and smiled. Mr. Trump posed for images with guests at the picnic as Melania held the baby. Meanwhile, President Trump was photographed handing a toddler back to a woman.

As reported by White House Wardrobe, the fashion spotter recognized that Melania was wearing the same dress that the Countess of Wessex wore during her Malawi trip. The dress might be sold out on Neiman Marcus’ website, but Farfetch has the $2,255 Mary Katrantzou Osmond grid print dress for half off, listed at $1,128.

Another photo, which provided a back view of the dress, showed Melania and President Trump in an embrace of sorts. As seen below, Mr. and Mrs. Trump spoke with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as Melania and President Trump engaged in a side-by-side half hug with their hands on one another’s back.

Additional photos of Melania at the Congressional Picnic offer varying views of the Mary Katrantzou Osmond dress.

According to the Neiman Marcus website, the Italian-made dress from Katrantzou is made of white silk. The geometric grid print appeared as squares at the top fitted bodice of the dress, and as diamonds in the bottom of the A-line dress.

Melania’s dress contained a round neckline, and was sleeveless.

Falling at the knee, the dress contained a double vent in the front at the hem for extra drama, as seen in photos that caught Melania walking.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump even took selfies with picnic guests.

Melania’s dress was also nipped in at the waist to provide a feminine and a flattering fit for the figure. Katrantzou is a Greek designer with a background in architecture who debuted in 2009.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]