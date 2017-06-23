Five More Names Added To Tournament Field For Mae Young Classic – Other Women’s Superstars Rumored To Enter

As the start of the Mae Young Classic draws ever closer, more names are being announced of those looking to win it all. Just last week, the first four names for the 32-competitor women’s tournament were announced and now, there have been five more women who are officially entered into the tournament beginning next month. Along with those, there are a lot of rumors flying around as to who else may be announced before too long.

On Thursday, WWE announced, by way of ESPN, five new competitors who are officially entered into the Mae Young Classic.

Tessa Blanchard

Abbey Laith

Alpha Female

Taynara Conti

Kavita Devi

For those who may not recognize all of the names in that list, there is one that won’t be familiar to you, but her previous name is. Abbey Laith is none other than NXT superstar Kimber Lee who just recently had a name change take place, as reported by UPROXX.

WWE is making sure that this is a global tournament with talented superstars from around the world, but there are also legacy names as well. Fans may recognize Tessa Blanchard who is the daughter of Tully Blanchard, the stepdaughter of Magum TA, the granddaughter of Joe Blanchard, and she was trained by Dusty Rhodes.

As the list of official names continues to grow, rumors are swirling about other women who may join the tournament. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Serena Deeb is in talks to return to WWE and the ring for the tournament even though she retired back in 2015.

A bit of speculation has been going around that Awesome Kong, Kharma in WWE, could make her big comeback for the Mae Young Classic, but it doesn’t seem as if she will. She recently spoke with Ring Rust Radio and when asked about being in the tournament but said there is nothing official or in talks as of now.

It won’t be long until the Mae Young Classic gets going as it will be taped at Full Sail University on July 13 and 14. The WWE Network will air the matches over the next two months with the live finals taking place on Sept. 12. Five more names have been confirmed for the women’s single-elimination tournament with many more to come, but it doesn’t seem as if Awesome Kong aka Kharma is going to be one of them.

[Featured Image by WWE]