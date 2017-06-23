Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr: Beatles Reunion TM Benefit Concert CD Coming Soon

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the Beatles gathered an elite selection of musicians in 2009, to raise money and awareness for the David Lynch Foundation. Now recordings of that special benefit are being made available to the public for the first time in September according to the Rolling Stone.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the rest of the Beatles, have always been advocates of Transcendental Meditation. The “Change Begins Within” Concert benefited the David Lynch Foundation, a Transcendental Meditation training group.

The David Lynch Foundation provides training in Transcendental Meditation to schools, workplaces, prisons, groups, communities, and individuals. Meditation is said to increase productivity and improve overall mental health.

In 2009 Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr rallied at the David Lynch Foundation benefit concert with Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Donovan, Paul Horn, Betty Lavette, Angelo Badalamenti, Ben Harper, and Moby. Jerry Seinfeld also made an appearance.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney’s decision to come to the aid of the David Lynch Foundation is hardly a surprise. In the 1960s The Beatles were well caught up into the Guru movement and Eastern religion.

Transcendental Meditation as taught by the David Lynch Foundation, however, is not a religious practice, but rather the essentials of all meditation practices.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr very much approve of these basic techniques. It’s like the core of all practices stripped down to the essentials and left to the practitioner to flesh out within their own minds, as explained on the David Lynch Foundation website.

“Transcendental Meditation allows the active thinking mind to settle inward to experience a naturally calm, peaceful level of awareness. During TM, the body enjoys a profoundly rejuvenating rest, while the brain functions with significantly greater coherence.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were happy to present a great show to benefit a group that helps to bring peace to at-risk members of society. The David Lynch Foundation provides a lot of help for those in need of it, simply by encouraging two 20 minute quiet times per day as explained on the David Lynch Foundation website.

“It is a simple, natural, effortless technique practiced 20 minutes twice a day while sitting comfortably with the eyes closed. It’s not a religion, philosophy or lifestyle.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were at the center of the performance benefiting the David Lynch Foundation. Eddie Vedder stepped up for a rousing performance of “Rise,” and a duet of “Under Pressure” with Ben Harper.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr came together for a duet singing “With A Little Help From My Friends.” How appropriate for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to come together for a fundraiser designed to put people at peace with themselves and the world.

Sheryl Crow was amazing as usual singing “My Sweet Lord,” a beautiful song that lends well to Cheryl’s lovely voice. Donovan and Jim James came together for Donovan’s classic “Hurdy Gurdy Man.” Donovan also teamed with Paul Horn on “Isle of Islay.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney brought the entire line up together to sing Paul McCartney’s “Cosmically Conscious” and the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Paul McCartney is featured on the CD singing “Drive My Car,” “Jet,” “Let It Be,” “Here Today,” “Band on the Run,” and “Got To Get You Into My Life,” which McCartney originally performed at the concert.

Ringo Starr delighted the audience with a lovely rendition of “It Don’t Come Easy.” That Ringo Starr song will be track 7 n the forthcoming CD. Ringo Starr was the Beatles drummer.

Paul McCarntney and Ringo Starr also brought in Moby, Betty LaVette, and the TM Choir to do “Natural Blues.” The entire show, put together by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, was a one of a kind performance available only on this special release.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ringo Starr Asks Mystery Photo Stars To Come Forward, Then Refuses To Meet Them

How Johnny Depp Secured Paul McCartney For A ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Cameo

Johnny Depp Professional Guitarist Jammed With Paul McCartney, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, And Alice Cooper [Videos]

Paul McCartney Explains How To Pack The House: Sound Promotional Advice For Music And Business

Why Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney And Leonardo DiCaprio Can Not Be Cloned

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of the Beatles will release the David Lynch benefit album in September.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]