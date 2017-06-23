‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Egyptian Map Less Vertical, More Horizontal Than Past Entries

Learning more about the Assassin Brotherhood takes players to Egypt in the next Assassin’s Creed title. In Assassin’s Creed Origins, players will explore the deserts, the Nile, and iconic Egyptian landmarks as Bayek. The protagonist is a formidable assassin with military training that players guide in discovering how the Brotherhood came into existence.

As many learned after the E3 2017 presentation of Assassin’s Creed Origins, in-depth loot and other RPG elements are featured in the upcoming title. Players got to see Bayek traveling around the Faiyum region as he enters restricted areas, rides across the land on horseback, and masters new combat options. In a post on the PlayStation Blog today, developers of the game specifically note that the Egyptian setting lends itself to more horizontal exploration rather than vertical. Instead of first seeking high vistas to see where to head next, players will find themselves drawn in by what is simply around the next corner.

That is not to say that a vertical element does not exist in Assassin’s Creed Origins. Players can briefly perch on iconic pyramids overlooking the landscape. All rock cliffs can be climbed giving rural areas that layer of exploration like cities in the series. Not to mention, the eagle Senu easily travels spaces Bayek cannot reach scouting out locations and enemies.

Bayek’s eagle is the source behind the Eagle Vision ability present in Assassin’s Creed games. Players can send Senu out to recon areas before they explore them according to the Ubisoft blog. With Senu’s help, players will know where enemies are located and the avian companion can even dive down at enemies distracting them. Although Senu’s eagle assistance can be ignored, players will find information provided by her invaluable since there is no mini-map in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The upcoming action game also features several RPG elements. Bayek will find and loot weapons off of defeated enemies. Players can spend points on new skills for both Bayek and Senu. The Egyptian landscape also offers a selection of merchants for players to visit. Blacksmiths sell new weapons, weavers sell new outfits, and bazaars offer new rare loot.

As the Inquisitr reported, the latest entry in the franchise is expected to release on October 27, 2017. There are several editions that can be pre-ordered with different bonus items. Pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed Origins grants access to the Secrets of the First Pyramid mission.

