The 76ers Select Markelle Fultz With The No. 1 Pick In The 2017 NBA Draft

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz as the No. 1 overall pick. The fans at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn were packed with a whole lot of Sixers and Celtics fans. When commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick, Philly fans erupted throughout the building with excitement and joy. Markelle Fultz was dressed to impress with a solid gray custom made suit, with the demeanor of a player that knows he’s the best.

After shaking the hand of commissioner Silver, Fultz remained calm but was excited when he spoke after his post-selection. He said “once I heard my name called it was like God calling me.” The move was expected of Philly, who moved up to get the No. 1 pick this past weekend by making a trade with the Boston Celtics by swapping their initial No. 3 pick. They also threw in a future pick that can be used in either the 2018 or the 2019 season.

For Fultz, he will be joining a 76ers franchise that has gone through years of being a losing team. However, when they came up with the slogan “Trust The Process,” during the 2014 NBA season, it gave Philly fans something to look forward to despite all of the doubt.

In the 2014 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Joel Embiid and Dario Saric with the No. 3 and 14 picks. Two years later, in their first full seasons in the league, one of the two will most likely win the Rookie of the Year award next week. In 2015, they drafted the second best player in the draft with the No. 2 pick in Jahlil Okafor. Fans have still yet to see the full potential of Okafor, but in his rookie season, he averaged over 17 points a game. So he could still be a solid piece to the puzzle.

Last season for the first time in 20 years, Philly held the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. With that pick, they chose forward Ben Simmons out of LSU. The draft of Simmons gave Sixers fans hope for the future. Hope that they haven’t experienced since drafting Allen Iverson in 1996. None for his outstanding passing ability, Simmons can also score the ball whenever he wants because of his size and ability to get to the basket with ease. However, his season was cut short a month before the start of the regular season when he was forced to sit out the rest of the year with a foot injury. Despite the great seasons put up by Embiid and Saric, the Sixers still found themselves as a lottery team once again.

Making the move to get Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft was the move many believe is the final step in the process for the young Sixers squad. Fultz and Simmons will both be rookies this season and you can only imagine the two having even better rookie campaigns than Dario and Joel did. Fultz bringing his high-scoring ability to the table will only mean more assists for an already excellent passer like Simmons.

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

Fultz will be the go-to-guy when the game is on the line and Philly needs scoring. When you combine that with arguably the most talented frontcourt in the league, the 76ers are sure to show fans the process is complete, with their new slogan. #Welcome To The Moment

[Featured Image by Mike Stobe/Getty Images]