New Orleans Saints News: NFL Sets Training Camp Reporting Dates, Team Signs First-Round Draft Pick

It has been a busy day for the New Orleans Saints as they have now learned that the 2017 season is going to really get underway very soon as training camp begins in less than a month. The NFL has sent out reporting dates for rookies and veterans which means all of those donning black and gold know when to report to their training facility in Metairie. Speaking of rookies, the Saints also signed first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk which means he will be there for it all.

The best thing about knowing that Ramczyk is signed is that now, the Saints have every single one of their 2017 selections under contract.

According to the official website for the NFL, the rookies are set to report to the Saints’ training facility in Metairie on July 19. Veterans do not have to be there for one more week as their reporting date is scheduled as July 26.

The majority of all other teams in the NFL will be reporting to camp around the same dates as the Saints, but some are pushed back a week. By the end of July, though, all NFL teams will begin practicing and that only means that the regular season is closer than ever.

Some more big news coming on Thursday is that the Saints signed rookie offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year deal, according to the official website of the team.

Ramczyk was the second selection of the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he is expected to immediately compete for a starting spot in his rookie season. The 6-6, 314-pound tackle out of Wisconsin was part of a Badgers offensive line that rushed for 203.1 yards-per-game last year.

His selection came as a result of the pick the Saints received from the New England Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade. All of the details are not yet known on the deal, but it is for a length of four years with an option for a fifth.

Ryan Ramczyk could make an immediate impact for the New Orleans Saints and that is even more possible now that left tackle Terron Armstead is out four to six months with a shoulder injury. It was really one of the worst pieces of injury news the Saints could have received, but they’re hoping the rookie will be able to step in without an issue. All of that will begin to be told when training camp starts in Metairie in less than a month.

[Featured Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images]