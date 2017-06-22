Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, appears to be quite impressed with her recently released campaign photos for her new line with Coach.

Although The Weeknd hasn’t yet spoken about Selena Gomez’s photos, he did share a very telling post in response to one particular photo on his Instagram page.

On June 22, Life & Style magazine revealed that the “Starboy” singer, who is currently on tour and will remain on tour until late this year, pulled a “total” boyfriend move on Instagram when he shared a photo of Selena Gomez posing for the fashion brand and added several diamond emojis.

The image, which featured Selena Gomez sporting a patterned dress as a blue handbag sat beside her, appeared on The Weeknd’s Instagram story earlier this week. However, the campaign was officially released on Tuesday, June 20.

Selena Gomez hasn’t yet shared any photos from her campaign on her own Instagram page. Instead, the 24-year-old singer and actress has been focused on her new song, “Bad Liar,” and the accompanying music video, which was released earlier this month.

In December of last year, weeks after Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight after a three-month hiatus, Page Six confirmed that Gomez had reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Coach that requires her to design a line for the brand and pose for their advertisements.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted with one another in early January, just two months after The Weeknd’s split from model Bella Hadid was confirmed. Then, one month later, the two embarked on a very public sightseeing tour in Italy, where they visited Florence and Venice.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have continued to spend tons of time together since going public in January, and in May, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City. During the event, Selena Gomez, who was wearing a dress by Coach, posed with the singer on the red carpet and didn’t hesitate to share several hugs and kisses along the way.

