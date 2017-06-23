The Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera for the week of June 26 reveal that there will be confessions and confrontations ahead for the residents of Genoa City. What can fans expect to see in the episodes ahead?

Nick will be having a deep conversation with Chelsea in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, reports She Knows. This confession may or may not have serious repercussions in his relationship with Chelsea.

These two have secrets to keep from each other, with Chelsea holding out the truth about Christian’s paternity from Nick. Y&R spoilers are teasing that this secret may be the ultimate factor that may drive a wedge in Chelsea and Nick’s relationship, so whatever Nick may have to reveal to Chelsea may not be as serious as Chelsea’s secret.

This secret may also play a role in Adam Newman’s return to Genoa City, as there have been rampant rumors on The Young and the Restless that he will be having an explosive return. Cane, on the other hand, will continue to fight for Lily and his family.

The Young and the Restless spoilers further tease that Cane will be issuing Hilary with a warning that he will not allow her to get in between him, Hilary, and his family. Tessa will also make up her mind and sign with Devon.

Victor will also take full control on the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. Many fans also believe that Victor and Jack will have a lot more to fight about, especially now that Jack is getting involved with Nikki.

There have been speculations that Jack and Nikki will get involved in an intimate encounter on Young and the Restless. As seen on Friday’s episode of the show, Victor confronted Jack after seeing him comfort Nikki.

Despite the fact that Ashley has already warned Jack that getting involved with Nikki is not a good thing, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Jack will continue to want to protect Nikki from Victor. This may further worsen Victor and Jack’s already severed relationship from each other.

Do you think Nick’s confession will affect his relationship with Chelsea on The Young and the Restless?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NATAS]