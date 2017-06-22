Final ‘Destiny’ Iron Banner And Trials Of Osiris Dated, Emblem Rewards For ‘Destiny 2’ Revealed

The launch of Destiny 2 this September also means the winding down of the nearly original Destiny. Bungie laid out its schedule for the final big events in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter Thursday along with the rewards that will come for grinding through three years of the shooting aliens.

Destiny 1 Schedule

Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris have been regular monthly and weekly events respectively in Destiny with the odd interruption in the schedule. Those two activities are going away permanently in August, but will be revived later in the sequel.

The first of August will mark the start of the final Iron Banner in Destiny 1. The event will conclude the following Tuesday, August 8. Meanwhile, Trials of Osiris will pop up for one final weekend of shooting other Guardians in an attempt to make it to the Lighthouse on August 11. While both activities will return in Destiny 2 sometime after its September 6 launch, an exact time frame has not been announced by the developers.

Those contemplating hanging around with Destiny 1 will still have the regular featured weekly activities like Strike playlists, Crucible playlists, Story playlists, and Raids. Even Xûr will continue to make his regular Friday appearances to sell Exotic goods.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation exclusive weapons, armor, Strike, and Crucible map will finally make their way to the Xbox One in October. A month after Destiny 2 launches.

Here is the current schedule of events for Destiny 1 over the next two months:

Every Weekend : Trials of Osiris

: Trials of Osiris July 4, 2017 : Iron Banner

: Iron Banner July 4, 2017 : King’s Fall Weekly Featured Raid

: King’s Fall Weekly Featured Raid July 11, 2017 : Wrath of the Machine Weekly Featured Raid

: Wrath of the Machine Weekly Featured Raid July 18, 2017 : Crota’s End Weekly Featured Raid

: Crota’s End Weekly Featured Raid July 18, 2017 : Daybreak Month Begins

: Daybreak Month Begins July 25, 2017 : Vault of Glass Weekly Featured Raid

: Vault of Glass Weekly Featured Raid August 1, 2017 : Age of Triumph Shirt Offer Expires!

: Age of Triumph Shirt Offer Expires! August 1, 2017: Final Destiny 1-era Iron Banner

Final Destiny 1-era Iron Banner August 11, 2017: Final Destiny 1-era Trials of Osiris

Destiny 2 Emblem Rewards

Bungie also announced some emblem rewards for Destiny 2 for those that stuck through three years of Destiny 1. The developers will be tracking players progress until August 1, 2017.

Here are the emblems that will be rewarded in Destiny 2 and how they are earned. Note that some are time limited and cannot be earned through without playing the original game during its first and second year.

Laurel Triumphant: You completed a Moment of Triumph during Destiny’s first year.

You completed a Moment of Triumph during Destiny’s first year. Laurea Prima II: You completed all 10 Moments of Triumph during Destiny’s first year.

You completed all 10 Moments of Triumph during Destiny’s first year. Slayer of Oryx: You owned The Taken King and completed a Moment of Triumph during Destiny’s second year.

You owned The Taken King and completed a Moment of Triumph during Destiny’s second year. Heard the Call: You owned The Taken King and completed all 8 Moments of Triumph during Destiny’s second year.

You owned The Taken King and completed all 8 Moments of Triumph during Destiny’s second year. Young Wolf: You owned Rise of Iron and reached Rank 2 in the Age of Triumph record book.

You owned Rise of Iron and reached Rank 2 in the Age of Triumph record book. Saladin’s Pride: You owned Rise of Iron and reached Rank 7 in the Age of Triumph record book.

You owned Rise of Iron and reached Rank 7 in the Age of Triumph record book. Lore Scholar – Your achieved a Grimoire score of over 5,000 in Destiny 1.

[Featured Image by Bungie]