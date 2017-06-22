Is Chelsea Houska ready to welcome her third child? Although the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t officially confirmed when she and husband Cole DeBoer will have another baby, she confirmed that the idea was on her mind during a recent post on Twitter.

Just under five months after welcoming son Watson, the first child for Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska shared a tweet with her many fans and followers in which she mentioned the idea of saving diapers for her third kid.

“Do diapers expire? Or can you save unused diapers for next baby?” Chelsea Houska tweeted on June 22, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine.

Right away, Chelsea Houska’s Twitter audience erupted with excitement for the possibility of a third child. Some even encouraged her to get the ball rolling on another baby and others wondered if the longtime reality star, who also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, was already pregnant with her third child.

As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed earlier this year, Chelsea Houska tweeted about having baby fever just months ago. At the time, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted that while she had a baby who was just months old, she was already experiencing baby fever.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year after initially meeting in 2014. Then, just three months later, their first child, Watson Cole DeBoer, arrived.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

While Chelsea Houska doesn’t seem to be pregnant currently, she spoke about wanting at least four kids in March of last year, just months before announcing she and DeBoer were expecting a child. Speaking to People magazine, Houska admitted that while she was thinking she wanted three more kids, she was also planning to take things day by day as she and DeBoer continued to expand their family.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by MTV]