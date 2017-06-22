Southern California Man Visits Disneyland For 2,000th Straight Day

Every single day, thousands upon thousands of guests walk through the gates of Disneyland Park to enjoy the magic. Some of them are arriving for their first-ever visit while others are entering for their 10th or even their 50th. Well, Thursday marked a huge milestone as a man named Jeff Reitz actually walked into Disneyland Park for the 2,000th day in a row to give him an unofficial record unlike any other.

As reported by KTLA, Jeff Feitz is an Air Force veteran who first received a Disneyland annual pass as a gift back when he was unemployed in 2012. He took the gift and used it to spend some time while trying to find a job and it turned into a bit of an obsession. At this time, he’s fully employed but it hasn’t stopped him from going to Disneyland every single day.

While it is an unofficial record, Fox 11 reports that Reitz believes this could end up earning him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. That was not his plan from the start as he was just looking for something to do while unemployed and going to Disneyland wasn’t too bad of an idea.

If someone doubts his consecutive days streak, he can show them the parking ticket stubs to prove things.

This hasn’t only been about enjoying the rides in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, though. Reitz knows that this journey has also helped him feel better and become healthier.

“It’s been a positive, it’s been a motivator, it’s been my workout gym. This past year I’ve lost about 40 lbs.”

For those who follow Reitz on Twitter, he has documented the majority of his journey and updated followers with new and exciting things happening at the parks. He was even one of the first to use the digital FastPass system which has been in place at Walt Disney World for a few years now.

Jeff Reitz is just a normal, everyday guy. At least, that is how he sees himself, and he simply wanted to go to Disneyland after receiving his gifted annual pass back in 2012. Little did he know that visiting the magical location would end up earning him so much attention, but what can one expect when they walk through the gates of Disneyland for 2,000 straight days in a row?

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]