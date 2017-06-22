Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aren’t getting back together, and when it comes to their kids, the actor is determined to let them know that there is no chance for a reconciliation.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt has done a lot of things for himself and his health in the months since Jolie filed for divorce, and because of that, his relationship with his children, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, has been strengthened.

As he reportedly attends therapy with his children, Brad Pitt is in a great place, and as he prepares for the official end of his relationship, he’s making it clear to his kids that he and Angelina Jolie are definitely not getting back together.

On June 22, Hollywood Life shared a report from OK! Magazine in which it was revealed that Brad Pitt had reportedly made tearful confessions during his alleged therapy sessions with his kids, and in turn, the children have gotten a better sense of what went wrong in his marriage to their mother.

“[Brad Pitt] has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have any false hopes,” an insider explained.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating one another publicly in 2005 after Pitt’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce amid rumors of an alleged affair with Jolie on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Nearly a decade later, after welcoming their six kids, Pitt and Jolie tied the knot at their chateau in France surrounded by their family.

The OK! Magazine insider went on to reveal that Brad Pitt had reportedly had time to own up to the things he’s done wrong in the months since Jolie’s divorce filing in September 2016 and noted that his drinking had reportedly been a problem. That said, once he exposed the issues during his reported therapy sessions, he and his kids were able to get to a “much better place.” In fact, he was allegedly granted with unsupervised visits with his kids earlier this year.

After reportedly being granted with visitation, Brad Pitt and his kids embarked on a number of fun activities, including a zoo visit, movie nights, and cooking nights.

