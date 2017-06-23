Rebel Wilson Defamation: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Vows to Donate Suit Compensation; Bauer Media CEO Resigns

Rebel Wilson recently won her defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media and she could get damage compensation for it. The actress said that she will donate this money to charity if it will be granted to her.

The Pitch Perfect star is asking for $5.89 million in special damages claim and the total can reach up to $7 million since the additional general damage has been estimated to be around $1.2 million. Wilson stressed that she will not be keeping a single cent from her payout coming from Bauer Media.

She revealed that all the compensation money are going to charity, scholarship grants or the Australian film industry. The actress expressed this intention via social media on June 21.

“And re my defamation case win, any $’s I receive will go to charity, scholarships or invested into the Aussie film industry to provide jobs,” Wilson tweeted.

In any case, the actress’ legal team explained that their client is seeking the said amount for special damages to cover her loss for one movie role.

Now, in response to the amount that Wilson has stated in her special damages claim, the defense team of Bauer Media said that it is “extraordinarily large.”

“You can’t judge reputation and vindication in terms of money,” Bauer Media defense barrister, Georgina Schoff QC told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Bauer Media was declared guilty last week, for defaming Rebel Wilson. According to the jury, the Pitch Perfect actress was branded a serial liar by publishing false articles in the company’s big publications including Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK magazine. The write-ups maliciously claimed that Wilson made her way to Hollywood stardom after lying about her age, name and childhood.

Meanwhile, following Rebel Wilson’s win against Bauer Media, the company’s CEO, Nick Chan, was reported to have left. Daily Mail reported that the executive’s resignation was uncovered earlier this week.

Bauer Media chief executive Nick Chan leaves after 14 months https://t.co/uADJBI5Hqm — The Australian (@australian) June 21, 2017

Chan worked for Bauer Media for just 14 months, after taking over the position from David Goodchild. The company announced that its New Zealand’s head, Paul Dykzeul, will relocate to Australia and replace Chan.

