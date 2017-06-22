‘Making A Murderer:’ Appeals Court Upholds Brendan Dassey’s Overturned Conviction [Breaking]

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the lower court’s decision that the confession Brendan Dassey gave to police in 2005 in the murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin was coerced.

The vote was 2-1, affirming the 2016 ruling by Judge William Duffin that Dassey’s will was overborne and his rights were violated by investigators Mark Wiegert and Tom Fassbender. The Inquisitr has obtained a copy of Thursday’s 128-page decision.

“A few factors and passages from Dassey’s confession support the majority’s view that the confession was not voluntary,” part of the court’s ruling reads. “Dassey has successfully demonstrated that the state court decision resulted in a decision that was “contrary to, or involved an unreasonable application of, clearly established Federal law, as determined by the Supreme Court of the United States.”

The State of Wisconsin must re-try Dassey within 90 days or release him.

Dassey was interrogated for more than three hours back in March 2006, after which he was arrested for murder. The then 16-year-old did not have an attorney or his parents present during questioning. His mother, Barb Janda, claims police would not allow her in the interrogation room. Investigators say Janda was made aware of her right to be present, but she refused.

The news comes two weeks after Steven Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, filed a 1,200-page motion for a new trial. She claims new evidence shows the existence of a third-party suspect and misconduct on the part of the state. Zellner claims Teresa Halach’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Hilllegas, is the killer.

The Inquistr will have more on this story as it develops.