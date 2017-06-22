Melania, POTUS To Host Congressional Picnic, Says ‘Not Reportable’ Press Report — No Cameras On Sarah Sanders

President Donald Trump can be seen in the above photo checking out a drone, as the CEO & Chairman of Kespry, George Mathew, taught President Trump how the drone worked. That photo was one of the allowed photos that White House press pool reporters were able to take in the East Room of the White House at the American Leadership in Emerging Technology Event on Thursday, June 22. However, it is the so-dubbed “not reportable” new report language that’s causing buzz online. According to the Atlantic, the “not reportable” wording suddenly appeared on some daily emails from the White House, which used to say “For Immediate Release.” Then “For Planning Purposes” showed up, and now “not reportable” has shown up on some reports to reporters whose jobs entail reporting on the White House.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the White House has decided not to allow reporters to take photos or record audio from recent White House press briefings. According to Slate, the Trump administration is going up against the freedom of the press by not only disallowing the press briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders held on Thursday from being recorded on video, but they are also declaring certain announcements “not reportable,” a reported fact that is being mocked heavily on Twitter.

As seen on the press schedule for Thursday from the White House, from the Office of the Press Secretary, the schedule claims to be for planning purposes only, and “not reportable,” or rather, just the fact that White House reporters were asked not to record the press briefing was “not reportable.” The White House didn’t make clear which part was “not reportable,” and as such, the latest tweets about the “not reportable” brouhaha have brought out lots of jokes online.

White House warns reporters not to report on instructions about not reporting on press conference https://t.co/6fNsNkTVjK pic.twitter.com/2v1yp2KyUl — Slate (@Slate) June 22, 2017

What seems to be reportable is the fact that President Trump and Melania will host a congressional picnic, according to the report given to the press.

“In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will participate in the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event. In the afternoon, the President will meet with the International Olympic Committee. In the evening, the President and First Lady will host the Congressional Picnic.”

That picnic is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. on the South Lawn of the White House. Therefore, those photographers allowed to capture President Trump and Melania on camera will likely have great footage of Mr. and Mrs. Trump, and fashionistas will pounce to discover the latest designer garb Melania chose to wear for the picnic. The picnic directly follows an “in-house pool spray” at the doors of the Palm Room of the White House at 7 p.m., which should make for a lovely lighting situation for photographs.

The @WhiteHouse Will Be Hosting a Picnic this evening On The South Lawn for the Congressional "Picnic in the Park"! pic.twitter.com/VZ5sAy8gMA — The Trump Card (@TheTrumpCard45) June 22, 2017

However, the White House press briefings that aren’t allowed to be captured via camera, video or in audio format is what’s making news before the picnic.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images]