Khloe Kardashian Let Half-Sister Kylie Jenner Lick Her Breast And Ew! Just, Ew!

Khloe Kardashian appears to allow her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner lick her breast in a Thursday social media post, and the internet is responding with a gasp of horror and a collective “What the hell, Khloe?”

As In Touch Weekly reports, the 32-year-old and her half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall, hit one of those old-fashioned photo booths (that are somehow now a thing again) at the 10th-anniversary party for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Then, on Thursday, she posted them on Instagram.

Unfortunately, both of the pics are a little less than appropriate, and one of them comes perilously close to the textbook definition of “incest.” In the less-objectionable photo, Khloe is posing with her 22-year-old half-sister, Kendall. As Khloe gives a sexy look to the camera, Kendall appears to be biting a chunk of her hair (what’s that about?).

OK, that’s kind of weird, but not weird enough to ping anyone’s incest radar. But the more objectionable photo throws all that out the window. Once again, Khloe stares at the camera with a sultry look, while her 19-year-old half-sister, Kylie, has her tongue stuck out. Not just stuck out; it appears to be touching Khloe’s breast.

Everybody say it together now. “Ewww!”

Khloe’s tens of thousands of Instagram followers seem appropriately grossed out.

miaaa_floyd: Eww why are you eating her hair thats nastyyyy lizz_laugh_love: You guys are sisters​ why would you even think taking seductive pictures together is okay? Come on.

At least one commenter didn’t seem too put off by the pic, but whether or not they were serious or tongue-in-cheek (so to speak), who can say.

lollie.popz: HOW PRETTY

A few others were quick to point out that Kylie’s tongue wasn’t actually touching Khloe’s breast, not that that makes it any better.

To be fair, this writer didn’t scroll through all of the tens of thousands of comments about the pic or else researching this article would have taken the better part of a week. It also bears noting that as of this writing, Khloe’s post has gotten 973,601 “Likes.” So there’s that.

This is not the first time Khloe has courted controversy with an Instagram post. As In Touch Weekly reported back in 2015, she posted a pic of herself and Scott Disick, whom you may recall is Kourtney Kardashian’s “baby daddy.” What’s more, she captioned the photo “The Lord and the Lady.”

So, yeah, that was kind of weird. Be better, Khloe.

