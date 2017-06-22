Kim Kardashian Reportedly Supported By Tyra Banks Over Surrogacy Plans For Third Baby

Kim Kardashian is reportedly supported by Tyra Banks, who insiders say reached out to the reality star upon learning about her plans to have her third child through the help of a surrogate.

Reports claim that Kim Kardashian has known Banks for quite some time, so it only made sense that they would have a conversation regarding her idea to move ahead with the surrogacy plan, having learned that she won’t be able to conceive naturally.

Kim Kardashian is said to have experienced two painful pregnancies that led to several complications. After giving birth to Saint West in December of 2015, the reality star admitted to needing two surgeries on her uterus to prevent the ongoing pain she had felt prior to entering labor.

As seen on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, doctors have strongly advised Kim Kardashian to take the surrogacy route, stressing it was the safest option if the 36-year-old was serious about having more children.

A source gushed to Hollywood Life, claiming that Kim and Tyra Banks reportedly had a long chat about the TV personality’s big decision on whether she will have another baby through the help of a surrogate or potentially adopt a child.

The outlet claims that Tyra was very calming during their conversation, mentioning that Kim has been on the edge about the idea of letting another woman carry her child. She’s worried about potential issues it could lead to if the surrogate doesn’t cooperate with the way she and her husband, Kanye West, want things to run.

The 43-year-old supermodel supposedly assured Kim Kardashian that she’s completely overthinking the process, stressing that by having a surrogate carry her child, it was one of the most amazing experiences of her life.

When your glam squad is focused!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

In fact, since Tyra has struggled to conceive naturally and because of the fact that she’s remained in contact with her surrogate, she’s even thought about having another child.

“Hiring a surrogate is not an overnight decision, Kim has been thinking about this for more than a year,” an insider told the celebrity news site.

“Tyra’s experience with using a surrogate turned out so well she’s planning to do it again. She was able to give Kim a lot of reassurance. Hearing her story and how well it all worked out gave Kim more confidence to go through with this.”

Today's the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Kim Kardashian and her husband are currently on the search for the ideal surrogate, hoping to extend their family with a third child sometime in 2018.

Sources say that if the surrogate ends up having twins, her initial payment of $48,000 will increase significantly, meaning that becoming a mother of four should not be ruled out of Kim Kardashian’s plans to expand her family next year.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]