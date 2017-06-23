Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI, Start Time, Preview Of Post-Champions Trophy Match

Coming off a disappointing finish to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the second-biggest world cricket tournament, India now arrive in the West Indies looking to move up the ODI ranking table with an eye the number one spot, in a match that will live stream from Trinidad and Tobago on Friday as the Men in Blue open a five-game One Day International series against their Caribbean hosts.

After they seemed to collapse against Pakistan, the troubles continued for India on the flight from England to the West Indies, when Coach Anil Kumble resigned over an ongoing conflict with team Captain Virat Kohli who had expressed “reservations” about Kumble’s style, which some players on the India team reportedly found “intimidating.”

The West Indies squad often appears to be in its own state of turmoil, but Captain Jason Holder will need to focus his players on winning a series against India in order to lift the Windies out of the ninth spot on the world rankings. Only the top eight teams will be granted direct qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. The next four will be forced to participate in a 10-team qualifying tournament to be held in Ireland and Scotland in July of next year.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first West Indies vs. India ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

First ball is scheduled for 9 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, June 23. Fans in India can watch the match starting at 6:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, that star time will be 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific.

West Indies and India have faced each other in ODI matches 116 times, with West Indies getting the better of the series historically, winning 60 to India’s 53 with one tie and two no-results. But in recent years, West Indies have faded while India has been the stronger team, winning 16 and losing only six since July of 2009.

Here are the expected teams for Friday’s first ODI match of the five-match series.

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Jonathan Carter, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Jason Holder (captain), 9 Ashley Nurse, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Miguel Cummins.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav.

Can West Indies reverse the trend that has seen them lose 11 of their last 15 ODI matches against the Men in Blue, and lock down their direct qualification spot for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England by coming out of the gate with a win over the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy runners-up? Or will India set aside their internal controversies and overcome the slow surfaces they are likely to face in the Caribbean to pile up points that could move them to the top of the ICC ODI world rankings?

To find out, watch the first West Indies vs. India ODI match live stream from 20,000-seat Queen’s Park Oval cricket ground in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, using one of the following online streaming options.

In India, cricket fans can catch the West Indies Vs. India First ODI live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link.

The most reliable way to watch the West Indies Vs. India One Day International cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are certain legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Some promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Friday’s West Indies vs. India first of five ODI cricket matches. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The West Indies vs. India second opening match of the brief, limited-overs tour will be carried by Willow TV, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.

