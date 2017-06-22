‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Tamra And Shannon Come Clean About Their Plastic Surgeries

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador came clean about all of the plastic surgeries they’ve had on Andy Cohen’s Then and Now.

Tamra’s love/hate relationship with her boobs

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador appeared on Andy Cohen’s Then and Now, and both women spilled the details about all of the cosmetic work they have had done to their bodies and faces.

It is no secret that Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador have gone under the knife, but The Real Housewives of Orange County stars are talking about their plastic surgeries in detail for the first time.

Judge, 49, said that “The first thing I ever had done was my boobs.”

“Probably around ’87 and I had to borrow the money from my dad.”

She added, “He said, ‘what’s wrong with the ones you have? Are they broken?'”

“And I said, ‘yeah, a little bit.'”

Tamra infamously went in for surgery on The Real Housewives of Orange County to remove her breast implants recently.

“Since then I’ve had my boobs done a million times. I’ve had them taken in, taken out, smaller, bigger, like I have a love/hate relationship with my boobs.”

Radar Online previously reported that professionals suggested that Tamra has also had Botox, fillers, and chemical peels.

Shannon had surgery when she was young

Shannon Beador, 53, confessed to having a nose/chin combination surgery back in her sophomore year of college because she hated her nose.

Insiders told Radar Online that the mother-of-three is currently looking into having liposuction after failing to lose weight at a diet clinic.

Shannon blamed Vicki Gunvalson for her weight gain in the teaser for Season 12.

Tamra jumped in and offered to train Shannon at her gym, CUT Fitness. Judge also competed in a fitness competition on the last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

