Kate Beckinsale’s Rumored Hunky Boy Toy, Matt Rife, Is Arousing The Internet: Who Is Much Younger Lover?

Kate Beckinsale is stirring up rumors about her love life as of late. Reportedly, Kate is dating a comic, Matt Rife, but it’s no laughing matter — he’s hunky, has dreamy eyes and is the “luckiest” man on the planet at the moment.

Matt Rife, according to celebrity news reporting from the Sun, has caught the eyes of Kate Beckinsale. Of course, love life among Hollywood celebs is ordinarily no big deal, but when a woman as hot as Kate is dating a “toy boy” who is young enough to date her daughter, it’s a must-read story if you’re a gossip junkie.

Notably, photos on the internet are circulating that show Kate, 43, and Matt, 21 (some sources report 22), locking lips in West Hollywood. No, the smooch seen from around the world was not part of an outtake from the British actress’ upcoming movie, nor was it a sketch from Rife’s stand up routine. Rather, it was the real deal, according to multiple sources.

Matt is a comedian and actor who got his start in entertainment at the tender age of 15 — by way of Hollywood’s Laugh Factory. Moreover, the Ohio native appears on MTV’s Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out.

As Newsmax noted, Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale hooked up by way of friends they share in common. Apparently, the “loved up” couple is “officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” according to insiders. For Kate, the romance is a new page in her life’s chapter.

Nearly two years ago, Kate split from her husband, director Len Wiseman. They were married for 11 years before their relationship ended in divorce.

Kate Beckinsale Spotted Locking Lips with 21-Year-Old Comedian Matt Rife https://t.co/6AZBcNvfrk — People Magazine (@people) June 21, 2017

The Much Ado About Nothing actress, who recently bared her legs and “kitty,” has an 18-year-old daughter, Lily, from a previous relationship with the actor, Michael Sheen. Friends of the new couple described how the steamy love connection began.

“They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it’s continued since. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy. Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person.”

A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

According to People, another unnamed source calls Matt an “old soul” and says Kate is having the time of her life since being single for 18 months.

“She is dating and having fun. She looks amazing and keeps getting lots of male attention. She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

As many point out, Tinseltown has given its unofficial blessing to “cougars” dating men years their junior. While Matt Rife’s relationship with Kate Beckinsale is not “Breaking News,” per se, social media still swoons over the buzz — especially when the “lucky” fellow is as dreamy as Matt Rife.

A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Virginia Black]