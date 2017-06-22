Nancy Pelosi ‘More Toxic Than Trump’ In Some Areas, Dem Colleagues Push For Her Exit

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has some of her party’s colleagues publically voicing that they want her out. At the same time, some Republicans are sharing their hopes with the public that she will stay. Pelosi is accused of being a “toxic” House Minority Leader who is tarnishing the Democratic brand and making it hard for voters to connect with the Democratic Party.

This is not coming from a Republican foe, but a Democratic colleague. That colleague is Representative Tim Ryan from Ohio, but he is not the only one in the Democratic Party who feels this way about Pelosi.

While Ryan called her leadership “toxic,” other Democratic lawmakers are stepping up to say it is time for Pelosi to go. In a strange turn of events, some Republicans are pushing for Pelosi to stay. This includes Newt Gingrich and the top Republican in the land, President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Wednesday when asked if Pelosi is more toxic than Donald Trump, Ryan said that he has to be honest with his answer. He then said that in some areas of the country Pelosi is more toxic than Trump, according to the Hill.

Ryan made an unsuccessful attempt to take Pelosi’s spot as House Minority Leader last fall and from where he is sitting today he believes that even with Trump’s sinking approval ratings, the Democrats won’t win back the House majority, reports Yahoo News. Another Democratic lawmaker also had some harsh words about Pelosi.

Representative Filemon Vela said, “I think you’d have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top.”

Vela is a two-term Democrat in the House from Texas. He went on to credit the election loss of Democrat Jon Ossoff, which took place in Georgia this week, to Nancy Pelosi. He cites Pelosi as the key reason Ossoff did not win that election, which paved the way for Republican Karen Handel to be elected to that seat.

While Vela admits that Pelosi is not the only reason Ossoff lost his election, he did say that “she certainly is one of the reasons.” Then there’s the Democratic lawmaker from New York, Kathleen Rice, who calls her thoughts on Pelosi “not a personal thing.” She explains that there comes a time when you have to look at the “betterment of the party” when you are a leader. She believes the time has come for Nancy Pelosi to step aside for the betterment of the party.

Rice wishes this would “happen right now.” Rice, like all the rest of the Democrats, would like to get the party back in the House majority. Some of the Democrats are voicing their opinion today that they believe Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of that happening.

These Democrats might want Pelosi to vacate her position, but there’s a well-known Republican who would love to see Pelosi in the same spot for the next decade. That would be Newt Gingrich, who was seen on Fox News Thursday. He simply stated that it is easy to run against a Nancy Pelosi-run party. Newt Gingrich isn’t the only Republican who would like to see Pelosi stay, according to the Hill in the Facebook post above, the top Republican in the country would also like to see Pelosi stay put, President Donald Trump.

