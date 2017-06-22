Rob Kardashian Hires Lawyer, Allegedly Makes Plans To Fight For Full Custody

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been on again and off again for a while. Now according to Radar Online, Rob Kardashian has allegedly hired a lawyer and has plans to fight Blac Chyna for full custody of their daughter Dream. A source says that Rob feels like she is partying too hard and he isn’t okay with that at all.

The source said that Rob already got a lawyer and it is one that specializes in tricky custody battles. This could be a hard road ahead of him, but it sounds like Rob is willing to fight for his daughter. It was revealed that Rob has finally realized that they aren’t going to be together, and he doesn’t want to be separated from Dream permanently. This is Rob’s only child, and he wants to be involved in her life.

Another thing that the source said that Rob Kardashian is worried about is that Blac Chyna could be exposing his daughter to things he doesn’t want her exposed to. She has custody of her son King, but of course, his dad Tyga has him from time to time as well. This may make it a little bit hard for Rob to be able to get full custody of Dream.

What this source is saying is a bit confusing, though. BET actually shared that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are allegedly back together. They have been on and off again so much during their relationship, that you never know if this could be true, but it would be shocking if it lasted. They were seen at Disneyland with Dream recently, but this doesn’t mean they are together again and could just be the two spending a day with their daughter. Chyna allegedly spent a ton of money on Rob for Father’s Day and got him extravagant gifts, but that might not be enough to win him over or to get him to stop a custody battle.

Are you shocked to hear that Rob Kardashian has plans to fight Blac Chyna for full custody of Dream? Do you think he has a chance to win? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they return to E! on Sunday nights.

