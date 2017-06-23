Kevin Federline Gets Candid On Co-Parenting With Britney Spears

When it comes to co-parenting with ex-wife Britney Spears, Kevin Federline revealed the parenting duo is in a much better place. Federline and Spears share two sons together — Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10. The 39-year-old, who has children from previous relationships, opened up in a new interview about the challenges of raising six children, saying, “Having six, it feels like you’re trying to control a basketball team. But it’s worth it.

“All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned. I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time.”

Federline said the relationships with the mothers of his children weren’t always so effortless. “You fall into your routine and it’s really easy now… It wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now.”

The former dancer also has two daughters, Jordan, 5, and Peyton Marie, 3, with wife, Victoria Prince, whom he married in 2013. Federline also shares a 14-year-old daughter named Kori Madison and a 12-year-old son named Kaleb with former fiance Shar Jackson, 40, according to the Daily Mail.

Kevin had to spend this past Father’s Day without sons Sean Preston and Jayden. The children are with Britney, who is on tour in Asia. “My boys will be gone, their mom’s off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month… So I won’t have the boys for Father’s Day. I’m doing a vacation with some of the kids and my nephew,” said Federline.

Federline said he is accustomed to not having all of his children at once but will continue to compromise. “I’m used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do.”

Kevin spoke highly of his son Preston, who has expressed an interest in music. Federline said he is happy to support his creative endeavors. “Preston kind of knows how to DJ. He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton [music production app] on his laptop, so he kind of messes with that.”

Kevin said Preston has not committed to DJing and he has no plans to force the hobby on him. Federline said he wants Preston to be passionate about whatever he chooses to do in life. According to Federline, Preston has really shown an interest in the “EDM trap music scene” and always has new songs to share with his dad.

