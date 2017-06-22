Bill Cosby Wants To Tour The Country Teaching People How To Avoid Being Charged With Sex Crimes

Bill Cosby is reportedly eager to tour the country, teaching teens, athletes and other men how to avoid being charged with sex crimes. After Cosby’s lengthy sexual assault case ended in a mistrial earlier this week, the comedian is eager to get right back to work, his spokesman Andrew Wyatt claims.

Wyatt made an appearance on Good Day Alabama on Wednesday, speaking on behalf of the disgraced comedian. Wyatt announced that the 79-year-old was interested in hosting a series of town hall events across the country, educating teenagers, athletes and married men how to avoid being wrongfully accused of sex crimes, Daily Mail reports Wyatt also revealed the approximate date of one of these events, saying that there would be an event in Birmingham some time in July.

This was the first time any of Cosby’s representatives made an appearance on television after his case ended in a mistrial on Saturday. Andrew Wyatt appeared alongside Ebonee Benson, Camille Cosby’s spokesperson.

Throughout the show, there were several references made to the infidelities of the disgraced comedian, but Andrew Wyatt maintained that the planned town hall events were something bigger than Bill Cosby.

“We’re going to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Ebonee Benson continued where Andrew Wyatt left off, explaining to the viewers of the show the dangers young people have to face when it comes to being accused of sex crimes. She claimed that since the laws regarding the matter were being changed everyday, it is more important than ever to educate young people regarding the matter.

“Because anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it is a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Bill Cosby acknowledged the episode of Good Day Alabama via a couple of tweets, thanking the show’s hosts, producers and TV station for having his publicists as guests.

Cosby walked out a free man on Saturday after his lengthy sexual assault case ended in a mistrial. His publicist Andrew Wyatt was with him when he walked out of the court room, claiming that the comedian’s power was back, quoting the co-founder of the Black Panthers, Huey P. Newton: “Power is the ability to define phenomena, and make it act in a desired manner.”

Cosby has been subject to multiple allegations of sexual assault, some of which date back decades. Starting in 2014, these cases began receiving huge publicity. Over sixty women have accused him of some form of sex crimes. The case filed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania had accused Cosby of three counts of sexual assaults. Cosby surrendered to the authority in 2015 and was released after paying $1 million in bail. His trial started earlier this month, on June 5, and ended in a mistrial last week, on June 17.

[Featured Image by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images]