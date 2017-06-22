Matt Baier Actually Failed The Lie Detector Test Amber Portwood Forced Him To Take, Despite Social Media Claim

Fans of Teen Mom OG already know there is trouble in paradise when it comes to Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, but they don’t know how deep the trouble actually is.

It was reported in the middle of May that Matt Baier took, and failed, a lie detector test concerning his extra curricular activities he may have participated in while he was with Amber Portwood. After that happened, the Ashley’s Reality Roundup stated that Amber sent Matt Baier back to Indiana ahead of her and told him to be out of the house by the time she was back.

The pair went back and forth with the media, claiming they were still getting married, that they weren’t still getting married, that they were putting the wedding on hold, and that they were still working out their issues.

Amber then posted a lie detector test result on Twitter that shows Matt Baier passing all four questions, including whether he cheated on her. But fans accused Amber and Matt Baier of faking the test results and purchasing them from a website that manufactures them.

In a sneak peek of the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Matt Baier is seen taking the lie detector test and failing it, and it appears the whole thing will play out for the cameras.

Amber is later seen in the sneak peek screaming at Matt Baier for not passing the test, despite later posting positive results. It is possible, however, that Matt Baier is talking about the second lie detector test he says he took. But if you trust your fiancé, why would you need them to take lie detector tests in the first place? It clearly seems like a disaster, or at least a divorce, waiting to happen.

Amber has stated to Us Weekly that the pair are no longer together at the moment, though it has been reported that they are going to appear together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition with Amber’s mother Tonya. Rumors have surfaced that Amber is not looking to salvage their relationship, but wants to appear on the show to collect a pay check.

