Backstage News Regarding Carmella’s Push After Being Stripped Of The ‘Money In The Bank’ Briefcase

At WWE Money in the Bank, James Ellsworth climbed the ladder himself, grabbed the briefcase, and gave it to Carmella. Technically, Carmella became Miss Money in the Bank because there were no literal rules that said she couldn’t win the briefcase that way. On SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan felt that the integrity of the Money in the Bank deserved better. He stripped Carmella of the briefcase and set a rematch for next week.

For the first time, there will be a Money in the Bank Ladder Match on free WWE television. The match will feature Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Ellsworth has been banned from the match. Next week on SmackDown Live, there will be a definitive winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank contract. The only question is which woman will WWE officials choose to become Miss Money in the Bank.

On paper, WWE officials have a week to decide if Carmella was the right choice or if they are looking to put the briefcase in someone else’s hands heading into the summer. A lot can change over the next week, but the powers that be already have a plan about how they are looking to book next week’s MITB Ladder Match.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are still planning on Carmella winning the briefcase. She will just do it next week without help from James Ellsworth, which should put a lot more heat on her. Not only will she have the heat from winning it fair and square, but she will be able to brag about winning the match twice in two weeks. However, there’s some speculation that Carmella will fail to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Also set for next week’s edition of SmackDown Live will be the rematch between Naomi and Lana. It seems that WWE officials are looking to keep the title on Naomi for the time being, but a feud with Carmella could be elevated by a failed cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract. If Carmella wins the briefcase “twice,” but fails to cash in, she will need a huge feud with Naomi to establish herself as a star in the Women’s division.

There is a reason why the Money in the Bank contract is prestigious. As of this writing, the briefcase holder has an eighty-eight percent chance of cashing in the contract and becoming champion. The WWE Universe knows that the briefcase being put on someone is like putting them on deck for a top spot in the company. A successful cash-in may not be in the cards for Carmella, but her push has only begun on SmackDown Live.

[Featured Image by WWE]