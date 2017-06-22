‘Overwatch’ Decreasing Loot Box Dupes And Improving Highlights In Next Update

The Overwatch loot boxes have been a pain point for players across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Blizzard Entertainment announced “significant improvements” to loot boxes Thursday for a future update to reduce duplicates. Additionally, Game Director Jeff Kaplan revealed plans to add the ability to save and export highlights directly in-game.

There have been significant complaints about the Overwatch loot boxes due to the amount of money or time it takes to get much of the limited skins and other items during special events. As previously covered, one Reddit user claimed he received only one Anniversary event skin per every 50 loot boxes opened while another stated it takes 70 loot boxes to earn only three skins.

Loot Box Changes

Kaplan acknowledged these issues in an Overwatch forum post during the Anniversary event and finally announced those changes are coming in the next update via an official video. The Game Director stated plans to drastically reduce the number of duplicates players would receive out of loot boxes while dressed in D.va garb.

However, fewer duplicates does mean fewer credits received from duplicates. Blizzard plans to balance this out by significantly increasing the amount of credits players earn via loot boxes. Kaplan claims this will be at least as much if not more credits than currently earned from dupes.

The loot box changes are currently being tested in the Overwatch Public Test Region (PTR). All players who log into the test will receive five PTR loot boxes to open. Note that any items earned will not be transferable over to your live account.

Overwatch Highlight Updates

A new highlight system is also coming to Overwatch in the next update. This includes the ability for players to capture 12 seconds of their own highlights using a single button press. The existing automatically generated highlights will remain in a new “Today’s Top 5” category and held for 24 hours. The player-generated highlights will be in a “Recently Captured” section that will hold up to 36 highlights at a time.

The update to the highlight system will also allow players to export their highlights. PC players will have the ability to export these at higher video settings than they can run, up to 4K and 60 FPS on Windows 8 or Windows 10.

What do you think of the changes to the Overwatch loot boxes and the highlight system? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]