Patricia Krenwinkel, Charles Manson Follower, Up For Parole — Should She Be Released?

Patricia Krenwinkel, a member of the Charles Manson family, is now up for parole consideration. According to CNN, Krenwinkel is one of the many followers of Manson, who were convicted in the early 1970s after they went on a murderous rampage that left seven people dead. She is also the longest-serving female inmate in the California prison system.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, on August 9, 1969, Krenwinkel and the rest of Manson’s notorious “family,” invaded the home of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, 26, and her husband, a movie director, Roman Polanski. Sharon and four other individuals lost their lives after being repeatedly stabbed and shot. Krenwinkel previously admitted to chasing Abigail Folger and stabbing her until she was dead- 28 times to be exact- and her hand throbbed. The next day, the same group murdered Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home in Los Feliz. Leno and Rosemary were murdered in the same fashion, by stab wounds and gunshots. Following the murders, Krenwinkel took the victims blood and smeared the words “Death to Pigs” on the walls of their homes.

In 1971, a Los Angeles jury found Krenwinkel guilty of murder and sentenced her to death row. However, in 1972, California’s highest court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Krenwinkel’s sentence of death was then converted to life in prison with the possibility of parole (the death penalty has since been reinstated in the state of California). During her time in prison, Krenwinkel has been denied parole 13 separate times.

Last year, Krenwinkel’s attorney, Keith Wattley, argued that his client was a victim of “Intimate Partner Battery,” also known as “battered wife syndrome,” by Charles Manson. He claimed she feared Manson and feared for her life, which is why she participated in the murders. If she is recommended for parole, California Governor Jerry Brown will have 150 days to make the decision to approve the recommendation. Gov. Brown previously rejected the recommendation for fellow Manson follower’s, Leslie Van Houten and Bruce Davis, parole.

Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel claims he abused her. Will that help her finally win parole today? https://t.co/HJmEdGVs2c pic.twitter.com/d9qASxLtiB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 22, 2017

[Featured Image by George Brich/AP Images]