‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday June 23: Who Is Robbing Dina? Why Does Jack Undermine Victor?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 23 indicate an episode where secrets are revealed, motives are questioned, and friends step up to the plate. Dina (Marla Adams) has depended on Graham (Max Shippee) and has trusted him for so long with her business and her estate. Does Max really have her best interest at heart or is he about to bleed her dry? As if Jack (Peter Bergman) isn’t already stretched thin with worrying about his mother, he still finds the time to help out a friend who needs all the support she can get.

Graham has a financial background and has conveniently set himself up as Dina’s confidante and trusted business adviser. It is little wonder, as the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal, that she turns to him to have important documents printed. Dina will state that she should have already signed the documents before leaving for the States. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it seems as if Dina wants to bequeath her wealth to Graham. Of course, Graham is only too eager for her to sign the documents and to seal his inheritance as soon as possible. Jack is not happy about his mother entrusting Graham with so much, but he doesn’t know how to talk some sense into her. The latest spoilers indicate that Gloria (Judith Chapman) may bring about some change in Dina’s thinking next week.

As Young and the Restless fans know, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been struggling with MS symptoms which seem to be aggravated by the upcoming concert. However, Nikki is determined to deliver on her promise to Victor (Eric Braeden) and is determined to perform. Jack, who has become really close to Nikki lately, will notice that something is wrong with her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will try to brush off his questions but will finally admit that the stress of the concert is taking its toll on her health. Jack may try and talk Nikki out of performing, but she will insist that she doesn’t want to disappoint everybody by dropping out now. However, he does make the point that she needs to focus on her own health first.

However, Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 23 state that Nikki will “shock Victor,” meaning that she could very well drop out of the concert after all.

