’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 2: Anfisa Reacts To Jorge’s Confession About His Debt

It looks Jorge lied to Anfisa big time, and Anfisa is pissed off. An exclusive preview clip for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2 via The Wrap shows Jorge confessing to Anfisa that he’s not a millionaire.

Jorge said his business has been slow, and he is not making money like he used to. He tells Anfisa, “I’m not a millionaire. I’m trying to be honest with you. In fact, in all honesty, I am in a little debt.”

Jorge said in his 90 Day Fiance confessional that he fell short on some accounts before he got married to Anfisa. He added he lost money because he was slacking.

Anfisa is furious, of course. She said Jorge should have told her before. She tells her husband she has always been honest, but he always lies to her. She added, “You promised me I’ll get whatever I want.”

In her own 90 Day Fiance confessional, Anfisa tells the camera that Jorge has been irresponsible. He brought her fiance from abroad and got married when he’s in debt, even promising Anfisa he will give her everything she wants. She believes it was not fair for her husband to wait until after she moved to the States to admit that he is not rich as he claimed to be. She feels now she can’t trust Jorge anymore.

Jorge admits that he exaggerated to Anfisa about how much money he had, but he spent whatever he had just to please his wife. Now that Anfisa knows that he is in debt, Jorge worries that she would leave him or put him more in debt. “Either way, it’s not gonna be good,” he said.

Anfisa has been accused of marrying Jorge because of his money, to which Anfisa responded, “Who would want to marry a broke man, really?” It was not clear what Jorge actually does for a living although he previously said he earns a lot from being a medical marijuana entrepreneur.

Many did not expect the 90 Day Fiance couple to tie the knot, much more remain in their relationship. With Jorge’s confessions, are they still together now?

Their social media posts imply that they are still together although there are rumors that they already split. In another preview clip for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2, Anfisa said she hates being married to Jorge. What’s making her stick with him then? Speculations suggest that she would not leave Jorge until she gets her dream of being a model and an actress in Hollywood. Her green card is also good for two years only, after which it needs to be renewed provided that the conditions are met.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2 premieres on June 25 at 8/7c on TLC.

[Featured Image by DCL/TLC]