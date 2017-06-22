Canadian Sniper Kills An ISIS Terrorist From Two Miles Away In The Longest Ever Confirmed Kill Shot

A Canadian special forces sniper has beaten the record of the longest ever confirmed kill shot by shooting an ISIS terrorist from over two miles away. The exact location of the kill has yet to be confirmed, and the name of the sniper who achieved this incredible feat has not been disclosed at the moment for security reasons. However, the kill was confirmed by a military source who says that the kill was captured on video. The sniper shot the ISIS fighter from a whopping distance of 11,319 feet, over 3,000 feet more than the previous record.

The sniper used a McMillan TAC-50 rifle to achieve this feat. The bullet from his rifle took over 10 seconds to travel the total distance of 2.14 miles before it struck the terrorist. The ISIS fighter was reportedly shooting at Iraqi soldiers when he was shot and killed by the sniper located over two miles away in a high rise building, the Daily Mail reports.

A military source told the Globe and Mail that the kill had been confirmed by video, but its details would not be released at the moment.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 meters. For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our Coalition partners we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place.”

The source further added that this could very well be a world record that will never be matched. The previous record holder was British sniper Craig Harrison, who shot and killed a Taliban fighter from 1.54 miles away (8,120 feet) with his 338 Lapua Magnum rifle in 2009. The third and fourth record holders are also Canadians, both serving in the same operation in 2002. As part of Operation Anaconda, Corporal Rob Furlong shot an Afghan insurgent from 1.51 miles away (7,972 feet), while Master Corporal Arron Perry killed another terrorist from 7.579 feet away. U.S. Sniper Bryan Kremer stands in fifth place, having killed an Iraqi insurgent with his Barrett M82A1 rifle from 1.42 miles away (7,546 feet) back in 2004.

The Canadian sniper who broke the record for the longest confirmed kill was working as a part of the Joint Task Force 2, a coalition force that is training Kurdish forces to fight ISIS terrorists. The military source who confirmed the kill also explained the sniper’s strategy in taking the shot.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces. Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

