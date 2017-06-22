Carole Radziwill Calls Jason Hoppy ‘Looney Tunes’ After Harassment

Carole Radziwill may not have the biggest troubles in her life, as she’s dating Adam Kenworthy who has his own place. Carole has been filming The Real Housewives of New York for a couple of years, and one could argue that this is her primary income at the moment. When Radziwill joined the show, she was writing a book and bonded with Bethenny Frankel, as they were both successful women. However, over the past year, the two have become really close friends. Carole has been Bethenny’s voice in her divorce, as she has said very little about it to the public.

During a Real Housewives of New York reunion special, Radziwill revealed that Frankel would call her daughter when she was staying with Jason Hoppy, and he wouldn’t answer the phone. In addition, he would call her names. Now, according to a new tweet, Carole Radziwill is calling Frankel’s ex-husband “looney tunes” based on the harassment that he will put Bethenny through later this season. Of course, she revealed that he had sent her hundreds of emails and even contacted her new boyfriend at the time, Dennis Shields. While Bethenny can’t speak out about him, Carole is now revealing that he’s downright crazy.

Jason Hoppie is looney tunes. ???? https://t.co/7Nwwbvs0am — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) June 22, 2017

Of course, fans of The Real Housewives of New York will get to see what Bethenny has gone through over the past couple of months in regard to her ex-husband as the season progresses. Even after they divorced, Jason has stayed out of the spotlight. However, Carole Radziwill claims she has seen and heard how he treats her, and it isn’t pretty.

One can imagine that Frankel won’t say or do anything in regard to Carole’s tweet. While she may agree with her comments, she probably doesn’t want to say anything that could get her into trouble. He has been harassing her for months and may be trying to push her over the edge. It sounds like he may have played a role in ruining her relationship with Dennis, as he was also emailing him for weeks.

