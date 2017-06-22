Road Rage Stabbing On Interstate 95 In Riviera Beach Leaves 26-Year-Old Father Dead

The Florida Highway Patrols says that a 26-year-old West Palm Beach man, Duvarn “Devon” Fraser, has died from his injuries sustained in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Riviera Beach. According to WPTV, the fatal incident unfolded on Tuesday around 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near the Blue Heron Boulevard exit after a sideswipe crash involving a black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Fraser, and a 2015 Chevrolet Express van, where two brothers, Mario Rene Briceno, 44, and Jose Rene Briceno Escobar, 49, were passengers.

The drivers pulled over to the shoulder and exited their vehicles. It was not immediately made clear what was said during the confrontation, but police say Fraser allegedly displayed a gun before a physical altercation broke out.

Authorities say there was no indication that a gun was fired, but one of the brothers was carrying a knife and reportedly stabbed Fraser several times in the arm and torso area. Witnesses called 911 and reported the road rage fight on Interest 95. When emergency medical services arrived at the scene, Fraser was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he was listed in critical condition.

After undergoing surgery, FHP Sgt. John Baker stated that around 9:36 p.m., Fraser was pronounced dead.

Officers say the road rage incident led to several lanes being shut down for hours while an investigation ensued. The suspects remained at the scene and were compliant, authorities say. Briceno and Escobar were subsequently taken to the police station for questioning but were released a short time later.

Fraser’s mother, Jacqueline McNealy, stated that the I-95 road rage victim was a father to a 6-year-old girl. Before the fatal stabbing, Fraser was on his way home from his job as a clerk at the Lake Park Costco, where he worked for five years.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with Fraser’s funeral expenses. Relatives are seeking $15,000, but have thus far amassed $1,070 in donations.

No charges have been filed in connection to the fatal Interstate 95 road rage stabbing. At this time, it is unclear if Briceno and Escobar were defending themselves during the I-95 road rage incident, police say.

The Florida Highway Patrol states that the investigation is ongoing.

[Featured Image by Duvarn N. Fraser/Facebook]