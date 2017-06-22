JoJo Siwa Says ‘I Didn’t Leave ‘Dance Moms’ Because Of Abby Lee Miller’

This past weekend, Nia Sioux Frazier celebrated her Sweet 16 birthday party and invited all of the girls of Dance Moms, past and present. JoJo Siwa, who abruptly quit the show after being asked to perform in a ballet number with Kendall Vertes that she didn’t want to do, was also there to celebrate with her former co-stars.

Before each girl walked into the party, they did interviews about their current lives and the show Dance Moms. JoJo Siwa clarified that she didn’t actually leave the show because of Abby Lee Miller. Although she didn’t specify her real reasoning for her swift exit, she did clarify that Abby is a friend of her family’s, and she has no ill will toward her. She did say she thought Abby was a little crazy but that “everyone is a little bit crazy.”

JoJo Siwa also stated in the interview that she loves Nia Sioux Frazier and that Nia was the only one to include her when the ALDC went to Australia and the rest of the girls acted rude to her and excluded her. She also revealed that when she turns 16 in a couple of years, she is looking forward to playing laser tag with her pals.

Comment your fav bow! Mine is EVERY BOW???? A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

JoJo Siwa recently celebrated her 14th birthday at the Walmart headquarters where she has debuted a doll-sized version of herself that sings her hit song “Boomerang.” She also sells party supplies through the superstore, including cups, plates, cutlery, and photo backdrops.

The 14-year-old has also made a name for herself in the accessories industry. She has released a line of her signature bows through Claire’s Accessories that have gotten so famous that some schools have actually asked their students to stop wearing them because they are a distraction to learning.

She has signed a deal with Nickelodeon to debut a line of products after they noticed a drop in their sales. She also is set to release a 30-minute documentary about her life to air on the program.

JoJo Siwa recently purchased herself and her mother a home in Los Angeles with all of her earnings.

VidCon here I come!!!! ????????I’ll be at the @nickelodeon booth all weekend meeting and sliming fans ???????????? I can't wait to see everyone!!!!!!! ????????????#Siwanators #vidcon #nickelodeon A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

[Featured Image by Wesley Hitt/Stringer/Getty Images]