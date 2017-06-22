Prince Philip Released From The Hospital After 2 Days

Prince Philip has been released from the hospital after spending two days being looked after by doctors following a minor ailment related to a pre-existing condition, according to the Telegraph. The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday after coming down with an infection. The palace made it clear that Philip was only in the hospital as a precautionary measure and that he had already been feeling better and was up walking around by the time the news was reported.

At this time, it is unclear what Prince Philip had been suffering with, but he has recovered enough to be released from the hospital. However, it is unclear if he will appear at the Royal Ascot this weekend. The Telegraph reported that Philip will be resting at Windsor. It is unknown how long his doctors suggested that he take it easy.

Philip has been in relatively good health given his advanced age. The Duke and Queen Elizabeth both came down with a bout of the flu before the Christmas holiday, but they recovered and were able to go about their travel plans, rescheduling them for a few days later.

An emergency meeting called by the Queen in early May had many wondering if something had happened to Philip. The next day, the palace officially announced that he would be stepping down from his royal duties come August. It is believed that his advanced age was the reason behind this decision.

Over the past several weeks, Philip has been by his wife’s side, participating in quite a few public events, including the annual Trooping the Colour and opening day of the Royal Ascot. He is expected to attend the rest of his royal appearances and duties though the end of the summer, once he is feeling 100 percent.

[Featured Image by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]