Chloe Lukasiak Leaves Nia Sioux’s Sweet 16 When Maddie Ziegler Arrives At The Bash

Although Chloe Lukasiak and Nia Sioux have been best friends since they were little girls, some serious drama erupted at Nia’s Sweet 16 birthday bash.

The Dance Moms star invited everyone who had been on the show (except Abby Lee Miller), and most of them turned up to the event. Chloe Lukasiak, however, was less than thrilled to see Maddie Ziegler arrive at the party, and it is reported that she left the event when she showed up.

Chloe Lukasiak left the show a few years ago when Abby Lee Miller made fun of a medical condition she had with her eye. She resurfaced for the upcoming Season 8 after she had made the move to Los Angeles herself to pursue an acting and dancing career. Originally, Chloe Lukasiak is seen dancing for the opposing team to the ALDC, but she ends up coming back to dance with her old teammates when Abby Lee Miller leaves the show for good.

However, it is rumored that Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler have not spoken to each other in several years, and Chloe wasn’t interested in breaking the streak. During an interview, in which she saw Maddie out of the corner of her eye, she stops mid-sentence and has to regain composure.

Thank you @crateful_catering for creating such a yummy and fun menu for my birthday. Not to mention, the delicious signature mocktails! Everything was absolutely perfect! A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

The young star recently celebrated her own Sweet 16, though it doesn’t look like either of the Ziegler girls made the invite list.

According to reports, Chloe Lukasiak left shortly after Maddie arrived and isn’t seen in any of the pictures after the successful dancer’s arrival.

Even though Chloe Lukasiak wasn’t interested in speaking to the Ziegler girls, her mother, Christi, sucked it up and even took a picture that included Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni.

Nia Sioux’s Sweet 16 party still looks like it was blast, whether or not her bestie bailed on her. The dancer and singer released a new song on her special day and wore three different outfits for her party.

In addition to having dinner together, the guests were also treated to henna, dancing, performers, a candy bar and caricature artist. Nia confessed to Just Jared, Jr. that she had never dreamed her Sweet 16 would be so monumental.

My Birthday feels like a blur! What an incredible night with incredible people. Thank you so much to @BucaDiBeppo for throwing the best sweet 16 party ever! And thanks to all of YOU for the birthday wishes. More party photos coming soon ???? A post shared by Nia Sioux (@niasioux) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

