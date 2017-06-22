Leah Messer’s Ex, Jeremy Calvert, Deletes Social Media Accounts As Leah Posts A Father’s Day Message

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have had difficulty communicating ever since their divorce, but recently the pair seemed to be cozy again. A man named Scott Ayre, which Leah Messer was supposedly linked to, said in an interview that he believed his relationship with Leah ended because she was back with her ex.

The pair has faced difficulties in their co-parenting, mainly because Jeremy’s job requires him to be out of town for a significant amount of time. Because of this, Leah Messer has accused him of being a deadbeat dad to their daughter, Addie, in the past.

On Father’s Day, Leah Messer posted a quote about the day. It read, “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”

It is hard to say if Leah was throwing shade at one of her baby daddies or not. Some fans commented on the Instagram asking if she was subtly discussing her own father, which she denied. She told fans she doesn’t really know him, but that she doesn’t really see that as a bad thing, saying it is what it is.

Although Leah and her ex Jeremy Calvert have had their differences when it comes to parenting, it doesn’t seem as though she’s shading him as the pair recently reunited to take photos together at a bar.

Amidst Leah Messer’s Father’s Day post, ex Jeremy Calvert has deleted some of his social media accounts, and it is unclear why. The father of one broke up with his fiancee, Brooke Wehr, not too long ago and spent a significant amount of time on the app dissing her and accusing her of sleeping around during their relationship. He also posted pictures of himself and Leah reuniting at the bar, which created rumors that the pair were seeing each other again.

Although he has denied he and Leah Messer are linked together romantically, many fans still speculate that this is the case.

It is difficult to say exactly what happened that would lead Jeremy Calvert to unplug from his social media for good. As Teen Mom 2 is currently filming, hopefully, all of the drama will be caught on camera.

