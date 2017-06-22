Tamra Judge Just Revealed A Bravo Secret That Explains Some New York Drama

Tamra Judge is known for being a dramatic housewife in Orange County, but it sounds like she’s also watching the other franchises that are being filmed for Bravo. Judge has been following the ladies in New York, including the dramatic trip to the Berkshires. During the trip, Dorinda Medley revealed that she was upset with Ramona Singer for tearing a lamp off the wall and causing upwards of $10,000 in damage. Apparently, Ramona hasn’t taken responsibility for it, but Dorinda was quite upset about it. However, Tamra is now revealing something that could settle this feud between the ladies in New York.

According to a new Bravo report, Tamra Judge revealed that the production crew for The Real Housewives of Orange County does something that has caused a feud in New York. Over the past couple of weeks, Dorinda Medley has revealed that she was upset with Ramona Singer for tearing off a lamp from the wall and ripping off some of the paint. However, Judge reveals that it happens to her as well and she’s not blaming anyone except the production. Apparently, this is the price that the wives have to pay to be filmed for the shows.

“I got a text from Tamra: ‘Ramona, this happens to me all the time. Production’s lights tear down the paint from my walls,'” Ramona read aloud from her phone while visiting Watch What Happens Live this week.

Apparently, Tamra Judge’s home is often ruined by the production crew as the cameras tear down the paint when they are mounted. This is a side of the franchise that fans never hear about. One has to wonder if Ramona was indeed the one who had ruined Dorinda’s Berkshires home or if the production crew ruined her house. But it does sound like an expensive bill, as Medley and her co-stars hinted that Singer did nothing to pay for the home.

It is very interesting that Tamra Judge’s comments may solve a feud between Dorinda and Ramona. While they remain friends, Medley wasn’t too happy with the way things unfolded between them after the Berkshires trip. She clearly felt that her home had been vandalized and Singer hadn’t said anything about it.

