‘Friends’ Spin-Off? Lisa Kudrow In Talks To Bring Phoebe Back [Report]

Is a Friends spin-off in the works? Actress Lisa Kudrow is reportedly in talks with the show’s co-creator, Marta Kauffman about bringing Phoebe back to television.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Lisa Kudrow and Marta Kauffman are already working together on the Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, and they have allegedly been brainstorming ideas about a possible Friends spin-off show that would follow fan-favorite character Phoebe Buffay in the present day.

In insider reveals that if the Friends spin-off did happen that Phoebe would most likely be divorced from her husband Mike, played by Paul Rudd on the original series, and still living in New York City. The sources also reveals that it seems “natural” that Phoebe would also bump into her old friends, Ross, Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler from time to time as well.

While the former Friends cast making a cameo on the possible spin-off does seem likely as they’ve appeared on each other’s various television projects in the past, the insider claims that goal would be getting the entire cast back together for one epic episode. Fans have been dying for a Friends revival or reunion since the show left the air back in May of 2006, and getting the entire cast back for one episode of the rumored Phoebe spin-off may be the closest thing that fans will ever get to seeing their dreams come true.

However, there could be a problem with having a spin-off based entirely on Phoebe Buffay. Friends fans loved the show so much because of the ensemble cast, and that was proven when Matt LeBlanc starred in his own spin-off titled Joey. The show was canceled after only one season. Also, writers would have to explain why Phoebe and Mike divorced, and what the other characters from the show are currently doing. So while it would be a Friends spin-off, it could end up reviving the beloved characters after all.

What are your thoughts on a possible Friends spin-off featuring Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay? Would you watch a show that focused solely on Phoebe?

