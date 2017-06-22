Brandi Glanville Reportedly Suffers Breakdown During Dinner With LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian

Brandi Glanville reportedly broke down in tears during a recent visit to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California with LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian, and her two sons.

According to a new report, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star met up with her ex-husband and his current wife with her sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10, in what was supposed to be a happy family gathering. However, as an insider alleged, Brandi Glanville’s emotions quickly got the best of her, and soon, tears began flowing.

Brandi Glanville “went to the bathroom and was sobbing and was going on about Eddie and LeAnn,” a witness told Life & Style magazine on June 22. “She was complaining and crying.”

Although Brandi Glanville eventually returned to the table and rejoined LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, the insider said that the former reality star seemed to hate the couple, “especially LeAnn!”

Brandi Glanville’s alleged breakdown at Nobu comes just weeks after she allegedly caught LeAnn Rimes monitoring her page and showing up to the restaurant where she was with Eddie Cibrian and her kids a short time later. As fans may recall, Eddie Cibrian quickly shut down the allegations, claiming that he and Rimes only looked at her social media page because she was allegedly drunk and they were concerned about her behavior.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have been feuding on and off for the past eight years.

In 2009, Rimes engaged in an affair with Glanville’s then-husband as they filmed the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. Then, two years later, after Glanville divorced Eddie Cibrian and Rimes divorced Dean Sheremet, Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in Southern California.

Because LeAnn Rimes has been acting as stepmom to Brandi Glanville’s two kids since she and Eddie Cibrian wed, she and Glanville are often at odds. According to Glanville, Rimes lacks respect when it comes to her social media postings about her kids, but according to Cibrian, Rimes is a great stepmom to his boys.

Brandi Glanville, LeAnn Rimes, and Eddie Cibrian recently found themselves at the same place at the same time when Glanville and Cibrian’s oldest son graduated from the eighth grade.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Bravo]