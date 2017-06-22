Little People, Big World fans will see the current season of the TLC show end next with week with a two-hour special, according to Amy Roloff. Fans can also rejoice as the show has been renewed for another season.
The eight episodes of Little People, Big World aired this season have been chiefly about Tori and Audrey’s pregnancies peppered with Zach’s concerns about his child being a little person. We do know that Jackson Kyle Roloff was born last month and he is an LP like his dad. Fans also got a glimpse of Amy and Matt Roloff’s love lives post their divorce.
Tuesday’s episode showed Zach and Tori prepare for the C-section while Audrey and Jeremy went shopping for their new home. Matt Roloff presented his son’s rockers, and Amy pampered Audrey and Tori with pedicure at home. Zach’s health issues was a matter of concern for all Roloff family members as they rushed to visit him at home. The newly minted ‘LPBW’ father pegged it all to stress from recent developments in his life.
“I am really happy that Zach puts Tori first but I am just hoping that he remembers he needs to take care of himself because he needs to be in good shape before the baby comes,” mother Amy said, responding to Zach blaming stress for his bouts of sickness.
Mama Roloff also took to Facebook to tell fans that the current season of Little People, Big World is coming to an end. The last episode will be aired next Tuesday. Amy also hinted that the next season would premiere at the end of summer or in the fall.
Disappointed about the current season of Little People, Big World ending, fans wondered if it could not have been longer.
“September???? Oy vey, I can’t wait that long!! It’s like not seeing/talking to family for 3 months???? Tuesday night with no tears, laughter and Roloff’s…. it’s a shame!!!”
Amy in her post said the season finale of Little People, Big World “brings it all home,” likely referring to the arrival of baby Jackson. Zach and Tori Roloff’s child was born May 12. The Roloff family revealed the birthdays after, but did not immediately let fans know if the baby was an LP.
With a kiddo on the way… (Due September 1st) Jer and I have been thinking a lot about our priorities and how we can balance them before our family adds a member????????! We’ve been having frequent conversations about how we are spending our time, resources, and energy, and how we can make prioritizing our marriage a reality as we transition into parenthood. We deeply desire for our children to see oneness, unity, and love modeled in our marriage. However, we have been warned agaisnt the dangers of putting kids, jobs, passions, girls nights, guys nights, and/or extended family over our marriage. We have had many couples remind us – you become ONE with our spouse until death on our wedding day, you don’t ever become one with your children, your jobs, or your hobbies… So we’ve found ourselves asking a few questions in an effort to lay a good foundation as we enter this new season of life. How do you put our spouse first? How do you prioritize your marriage relationship over all relationships (except your relationship with Christ)? Through our discussions with couples who are older and more seasoned in marriage than us, we have established a few ways to prioritize each other when the world and life circumstances tempt us to prioritize everything else… read our most recent @beating50 blog post "6 ways to put your spouse first" – link in bio #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj ???? @toniechristine
The next season of Little People, Big World is likely to premiere with final weeks of Audrey Roloff’s pregnancy and will feature the birth of the second Roloff grandchild, a girl. Audrey is due September 1. It remains to be seen if the Roloff clan can convince camera-shy Molly Roloff to allow her August wedding with her beau Joel Silvius to be featured on the show. Fans also mentioned Amy’s relationship with Chris Marek when she talked about next season, with some saying they hoped to see it progressing while others expressed skepticism.
[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]