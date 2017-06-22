Ed Sheeran Reveals Who He Wants To Have A Love Scene With And His Demands At The Glastonbury Festival

While Ed Sheeran was being interviewed on ITV’s Lorraine ahead of his set at the Glastonbury festival, the singer revealed he’d like to do a “love scene” with Dame Helen Mirren.

“I’ve always loved Helen Mirren…me and Helen could do a love scene,” the singer said randomly as Mirror UK reports. “I guess that sounds weird, doesn’t it?”

The 26-year-old Shape of You singer expressed his admiration for the 71-year-old multi-awarded actress, saying that his acting skills might not be at par with Mirren.

“I’m not really a good actor, and she’s a very good actress, so I don’t think she’d want to do it,” he said.

Sheeran is due to perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival. He will be headlining on Sunday, and according to Independent, his demands are unsurprisingly straightforward. All he wants is a bottle of Robinsons fruit squash, a six-pack Coca-Cola, a six-pack Diet Coke, a six-pack Fanta Orange, a six-pack Sprite, and a jar of Manuka honey. The total of Ed Sheeran’s demands is a humble £57.31.

The Independent compared Sheeran’s demands to Katy Perry, who’s rider reportedly asks for freeze-dried strawberries, pita bread and salsa, a bottle of Pinot Grigio and a bottle of Sprite. However, in 2011, a leaked 45-page rider revealed that Perry also allegedly wanted two cream-colored egg chairs, a fridge with a glass door, ornate French lamps, and someone to wash and cut her fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, also performing this weekend at the Glastonbury Festival is Foo Fighters, whose demands are pretty simple. It was reported that the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, requested plenty of fruit and vegetables, healthy cereal, wheat bread, energy bars and Vitamin water. The band had apparently asked for vegetable soup because “meaty soups make the roadies fart.”

On the other hand, aside from Sheeran’s humble requests for the festival, he also revealed feeling like the underdog compared to the other artists performing on the Pyramid Stage. Speaking on Annie Mac‘s BBC Radio 1 evening show, Ed reveals that he thinks he is the odd one out compared to the amazing careers of Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

“Yeah. I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list. But I think that’s an exciting thing. You know doing this festival for the first time like not even as a main headline but just playing it, it’s daunting.”

Despite this, the singer says that he is looking forward to winning over the crowd even though they may not be committed Sheeran fans. He also revealed that he is not feeling nervous, but he will definitely warm up for Glastonbury, especially since Victoria and David Beckham will be attending.

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has this to say to Saturday and Sunday’s headliners though.

“Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it’s all about humility. To me, the bands who don’t do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it’s all about them—it’s all ‘me me me, us us us.'”

Head over to the Glastonbury Festival website for this year’s schedule of performers.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]