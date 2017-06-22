‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 14 Is Reportedly Set To Begin Production This Summer

Fans will likely be seeing new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by later this year.

According to a new report, a new season of the hit E! Network reality series, which includes Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, is set to begin filming later this summer.

“Filming starts in August for Season 15,” a source close to production told Radar Online on June 22.

Although the Radar Online report suggested it was Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15 that would begin filming and noted that Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 was allegedly a huge ratings disappointment for the network, it was actually Season 13 which recently aired. Either way, the outlet went on to reveal that the reality series had hit a season low of less than 1 million viewers months ago.

Despite the alleged Keeping Up With the Kardashians ratings dip, the E! Network is reportedly ready for more of the Kardashian/Jenner family because the series continues to be a “cash cow.” It’s also led to numerous spinoff series, including the soon-to-be-aired Life of Kylie, which follows the youngest member of the family as she expands her business and attempts to enjoy life as a 19-year-old should.

As they await the start of production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14, the Kardashian/Jenner family is reportedly taking July off. That said, Kris Jenner is ready to get back to business in the coming months and continues to push her family to film and to do everything for the reality series.

In other Keeping Up With the Kardashians news, the outlet claimed that Kim Kardashian’s surrogacy news could become a main storyline on the series. As fans may have heard, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child after Kardashian experienced health issues during both of her previous pregnancies with daughter North West and son Saint West.

No word yet on when Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 will air on the E! Network.

